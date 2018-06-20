Monday Night Raw Report Card - June 18, 2018

Find out how this show graded out the night after Money In The Bank...

Braun Strowman uses his tag team partner Finn Balor as a weapon in the main event...

Grand Rapids, Michigan was the scene for the first edition of Monday Night Raw after an exciting Money In The Bank pay per view this weekend. The focus now shifts towards the Extreme Rules pay per view on July 15th where he learned that there will be a multi-man match to determine who faces Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in August.

The landscape of Monday Night Raw changed dramatically as a result of Money In The Bank thanks to the win and successful cash-in for Alexa Bliss; who now becomes a five-time champion in the WWE. On the men's side, things got scary for whoever holds the WWE Universal Championship as the "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman won the briefcase.

In a nutshell, this week's edition of Monday Night Raw started off hot for the first hour but then took a nose dive before recovering with a great main event. There a surprise title change, WWE's newest Superstar completely losing it, and the in-ring debut of Constable Corbin in slacks.

As always on my report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+ with the worst grade being an F. This week was definitely a mixed bag, but let's start out with some fireworks...

#1 Alexa Bliss' Money In The Bank Celebration

Ronda Rousey takes her frustrations out on an overzealous Alexa Bliss...

The ring was decorated with carpet and a fancy table with the Money In The Bank Briefcase and WWE Raw Women's Championship for the championship celebration of Alexa Bliss. That championship celebration went south in a hurry when Bliss started trash talking Ronda Rousey.

General Manager Kurt Angle would hold back Rousey, but that only lasted for so long before she got her hands on Bliss. Not only that she applied a judo throw on Angle and put Bliss through a table.

It was definitely reminiscent of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and I absolutely LOVED it.

GRADE: A