WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership gets Slight Increase

Well...it was a show

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 06 Jun 2018, 03:28 IST 133 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

An interesting main event for a boring show

What's the Story?

Off the heels of the horrible rating from the Memorial Day episode, Monday Night Raw only managed to make a marginal improvement in their viewership.

The June 4 episode of Raw averaged 2.526 million viewers and was up 31,000 viewers from last week's average of 2.495 million.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In Case You Didn't Know

The biggest matches of the show were Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal and Elias, Natalya vs. Nia Jax, the tag team battle royal and Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens in the main event.

The "key" segments for the night were Bobby Lashley confronting Sami Zayn, Reigns and Jinder Mahal fighting after an interview and Big Show introducing the Special Olympics Athletes.

The Heart of the Matter

The following is the hourly breakdown of the June 4 edition of Raw:

Hour One: 2.594 million

Hour Two: 2.593 million

Hour Three: 2.390 million

With the absence of the NBA Playoff Game, Raw was expected to bounce back from the Memorial Day ratings, but the show's viewership was nearly identical to last week's numbers.

The following is the hourly breakdown of last week's Memorial Day Raw episode:

Hour one: 2.593 million

Hour two: 2.591 million

Hour three: 2.300 million

The Memorial Day Raw faced stiff competition against the NBA Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals and brought the viewership down to an all-time low.

This week's Raw was No. 2 for Monday Night cable with their biggest competition being the Stanley Cup Finals.

What's Next?

With the Stanley Cup Finals expected to conclude by the end of the week, Raw may have to contend with the NBA Finals if the series between Golden State and the Cavaliers makes it to game five.

WWE continues to put minimal effort into the program and aren't doing much of anything to justify their rumored TV contract increase from USA Network.

Don't be surprised if a future episode of Raw breaks a record for the lowest viewed episode of all time.

Was this week's RAW entertaining? Send us your opinion in the comments section below!