Money in the Bank 2021: Predicting all the remaining competitors in the women's MITB match

We are less than four weeks away from one of the most exciting shows on the WWE calendar, Money in the Bank. WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is all set to take place in front of a live crowd on July 18, 2021, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be WWE's first pay-per-view on their return to live touring.

One of the marquee matches on the card would be the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. This past week on Monday Night RAW, WWE Universe got to know four participants in the women's MITB match from the red brand. Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Naomi won their tag team qualification matches to earn a spot in this year's MITB match. That leaves four spots open for women from Friday Night SmackDown.

Who should be in the #MITB match next? pic.twitter.com/nT1cM6lASN — Lavander Moon 🥀 (@MoonLavander) June 22, 2021

Here are the predictions of the remaining WWE Superstars who could compete in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Be sure to comment below and let us know your thoughts on the same. Who do you think will grab the briefcase this year?

#4 Sasha Banks qualifies for Money in the Bank

SmackDown superstar Sasha Banks has been away from WWE television for a while. She lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 37 and has since been on a break.

However, WWE is advertising her for the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will take place two days before WWE Money in the Bank 2021. We might just see the Legit Boss enter the women's Money in the Bank match this year.

Banks has previously competed in this match once in 2018 but was unable to win it. Could she do it this time? Sasha Banks would make for a very compelling Ms. Money in the Bank.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush