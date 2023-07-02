Money in the Bank concludes two major WWE factions? Piecing together the clues 

This year's Money in the Bank provided WWE fans with a lot of entertainment and also contained some iconic moments. While John Cena's return was a highlight, this year's Money in the Bank may have possibly marked the end of two factions.

The first faction to face a possible end is Damage CTRL. During the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, both Bayley and Iyo Sky betrayed each other. While the former pushed Sky off the ladder, the latter returned the favor by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch before going on to win the briefcase.

The second faction which could face a similar fate is The Judgment Day. Just when Finn Balor was close to beating Seth Rollins for his title, the newly crowned Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest appeared out of nowhere. Not only did Priest appear with his briefcase, but he also caused a major distraction.

While Balor was set to deliver his finisher to Seth Rollins, Priest stood up from his seat and acted as if he was proceeding toward the ring. This caused a distraction for Balor, and Rollins took advantage and pinned the Irishman. After the match, Balor and Priest were seen arguing with each other.

These incidents that took place at Money in the Bank could have huge implications for the future of the respective factions. While nothing is clear yet, it will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to go ahead with the storylines of these teams.

Money in the Bank saw Dominik Mysterio lose to Cody Rhodes

Among all the matches that were advertised for Money in the Bank, fans were particularly excited to see the contest between Rhodes and Dominik. While the feud may have originally felt random, the build-up to the contest at MITB was indeed exciting and left everyone thrilled.

In the build-up to this match, Dominik Mysterio kept landing cheap shots on Cody Rhodes. However, at Money in the Bank, he couldn't do the same. While Dominik had his moments in the match, it was not enough as Rhodes eventually hit a Cross Rhodes and pinned Dominik.

This was indeed a disappointing result for Judgment Day, with the only positive result for them on the night being Damian Priest's victory.

However, considering what happened during Finn Balor's match, there will surely be a lot of tension within the faction. It will be interesting to observe the developments related to this on RAW.

