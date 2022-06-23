Predicting the remaining women in the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match

The buildup to Money In The Bank 2022 is almost in full swing, with six matches already added to the card. Both women's titles will be defended at the event, in addition to the Undisputed Tag Team and the United States Championship. The titular ladder matches are also taking shape, with nine of the sixteen competitors already decided.

Five women have currently qualified for a shot at the coveted contract that guarantees a world title match at a time of the winner's choosing. Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans have punched their tickets on SmackDown, while Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka have done the same on RAW.

The WWE Universe is eager to find out who will grab the three remaining slots to complete the field for this year's edition of the iconic ladder match. Former champions, rising stars, and returning competitors could drastically alter the bout's landscape and shape the company's next few months.

With that in mind, let's predict the final three women who will enter the Money In The Bank ladder match

#3: Money in the Bank can be the spark that propels Shotzi to the top of the women's division

Shotzi @ShotziWWE twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX Who should be added to the Women’s #MITB Ladder Match? Who should be added to the Women’s #MITB Ladder Match? https://t.co/ymefjOs6Gs None of these women can focus long enough to climb a ladder! Raquel will be busy getting reps in deadlifting ladders, Alexa will be playing with dolls, Liv will be making candles, Asuka will be dancing, and Lacey will be too busy giving us another sob story about her life. @WWE None of these women can focus long enough to climb a ladder! Raquel will be busy getting reps in deadlifting ladders, Alexa will be playing with dolls, Liv will be making candles, Asuka will be dancing, and Lacey will be too busy giving us another sob story about her life. @WWE twitter.com/wweonfox/statu…

Shotzi is one of the most beloved rising stars in WWE today. The 30-year-old's fan-favorite status in NXT carried over to the main roster due to her excellent presentation, in-ring skills, and cool persona. Many in the WWE Universe and legends such as Mick Foley have cited her as a future women's champion.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently faced SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, putting on a solid fight. Though she fell short, she received praise for her performance, showcasing that she could thrive in the main event. She will likely be inserted in the match to help keep her momentum going as she builds her way back to the top.

#2: Becky Lynch would be a great addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match

Becky Lynch has never won the MITB contract

Becky Lynch lost her Money In The Bank qualifying match to her current rival, Asuka, on this week's RAW. Earlier that night, she lost a fatal five-way qualifying bout to determine Bianca Belair's opponent at the premium live event. This leaves her without a match for July's show.

It's doubtful that a star of Lynch's caliber will miss the event, especially since she is featured on the show's official poster. Lynch could still enter the match on the go-home episode of RAW via a last-chance qualifier. With stars like Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns set to miss the event, Big Time Becks' star power will be needed much more than usual.

#1: Bayley could make her long-awaited WWE return at Money in the Bank

Bayley's impending WWE return is one of the company's most anticipated comebacks in recent years. She has repeatedly teased a return to action on social media, leaving fans wondering if she is cleared to compete. The Grand Slam Champion suffered an ACL tear in July 2021, with the potential timeline for her absence being nine months to a year.

Going by the indications of her teases and recent public appearances outside WWE, The Golden Role Model seems ready to lace up her boots. Making her comeback as a surprise entrant would instantly ramp up excitement for the contest and reinstate her in the main event scene. A glorious inclusion of Bayley in the women's ladder match looks very likely at this juncture.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bayley return at MITB? Yes No 1 votes so far