Money In The Bank 2018: 5 little-known facts about the event

This year's Money in the Bank is definitely focusing on the future of WWE

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 22:05 IST

There are a number of interesting facts ahead of this years MITB

Money in the Bank is now just under two weeks away and the stage is already set for an epic collision between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, as the former friends look to settle their bitter feud in a Last Man Standing match.

The women from both brands will compete for the first time in a dual-branded Money in the Bank ladder match to crown just the second Miss Money in the Bank in history, whilst the men will follow suit later in the night with one of the most unpredictable matches in history.

This year's show also boasts Ronda Rousey's first televised singles match in WWE as she takes on Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship. The card is looking stacked with many more Championship matches planned and some still yet to be announced, but here are some interesting facts about the show ahead of the event.

#5 First time meeting between The Club and The Bludgeon Brothers

This is the first time these four men have wrestled each other

Next Sunday night the WWE Universe will see The Good Brothers take on The Bludgeon Brothers in a first time meeting between all four of these men. Despite Gallows and Anderson being signed to WWE back in 2016, there have been no prior meetings between these two Tag Teams.

Interestingly, it could be Gallows and Anderson who give the two former members of The Wyatt Family their toughest task to date when they meet with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line at Money in the Bank. It's interesting given the history all four of these men have had on the Independent Circuit that they have never crossed paths before and that it has taken two years in WWE for them to go toe-to-toe.