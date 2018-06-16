Money in the Bank 2018: Key numbers heading into the event

Who do the statistics favor heading into Money in the Bank?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 01:00 IST

Ronda Rousey is competing in her first WWE singles match

Money in the Bank 2018 is now merely days away and could be the most unpredictable event of the year. As well as boasting Ronda Rousey's first televised wrestling match in WWE, the show will also see the first Last Man Standing Match on pay-per-view for more than two years between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Money in the Bank ladder matches are the biggest pull of the event and will crown a new Mr and Miss Money in the Bank. Whilst there are many important facts and statistics going into the event, here are some of the key numbers that the WWE Universe should be aware of ahead of Sunday night's event in Chicago, Illinois.

#5 Sixth

Braun Strowman could make history this weekend

Braun Strowman could become just the second man in history to win both a Royal Rumble match and Money in the Bank contract in the same calendar month if he picks up the briefcase this weekend. Alberto Del Rio was the first man to manage this feat back in 2011, but there have been five men in total who have been able to win both The Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank contracts in their careers.

Sheamus, Randy Orton, John Cena and Edge make up the list of men who have accomplished this in their careers, but of course, Strowman didn't win The Royal Rumble this year, he won the Greatest Royal Rumble match when he was able to outlast 49 other superstars back in April, which means he would become the first man to have won both under his unique circumstances.