Money in the Bank 2019 - 5 Things we learned at Money in the Bank

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 731 // 20 May 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Money in the Bank was a mixed bag of good and bad.

What started out as a night filled with some exciting matches and some confusing segments ended with the worst possible ending for fans - Brock Lesnar. Fans who were happy with getting a full-time Universal Champion in Seth Rollins had to be filled with dread when the former champ, Brock Lesnar, shockingly returned and won the men's briefcase.

The night actually started out with a bang as Bayley won the ladies' ladder match and would go on to cash-in later in the night. And although a few mediocre matches (Shane McMahon vs. the Miz, both Becky Lynch matches) bogged the card down, both the WWE and Universal Championship matches were great.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had the match of the night but were being challenged by the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. But once that familiar music hit and we saw 'The Beast' in ring gear, the enthusiasm the match created was quickly replaced with the dread of the potential that was walking down to the ring.

Since we will now have Lesnar looming around with a briefcase he basically pulled down after the actual participants had given their all, there are several things that we learned from the 2019 version of Money in the Bank.

Disclaimer: The views in the article are those of the writer and do not reflect the opinions of Sportskeeda.

Brock Lesnar is unfortunately back

'The Beast' is back to the dismay of many fans.

WWE really needed to nail the men's ladder match at MITB. They needed to create a new star for the fans to get behind, and from the performances of practically all the men in the match, it appeared that WWE was going to follow through with that.

Finn Balor, Andrade, Ali, and even Randy Orton all had strong showings and participated in many memorable spots. I'm not usually a fan of Orton, but even he took some crazy bumps and was a part of some entertaining spots like dropping Balor, Ali, and Ricochet on the announce table all within the same four minutes.

But as the participants were giving their all, Brock Lesnar's familiar music hit. It was confusing at first. Was he here to ruin the match for everyone or was he somehow now a part of the match?

Advertisement

Well, we got our answer shortly after he walked out for his usual appearance and now we the fans are left with the same guy we couldn't wait to leave. If WWE hasn't learned that having a part-time champion like Lesnar helped lead to the tanking of the ratings, then unfortunately for us fans, we are the ones forced to repeat and relive that history.

That is unless WWE does the right thing and has him lose the briefcase in some fashion, like putting it up as the prize in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at Super Showdown. But knowing WWE and their treatment of Lesnar, it probably won't happen.

1 / 5 NEXT