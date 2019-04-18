×
Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the entire match card

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.10K   //    18 Apr 2019, 00:54 IST

The coveted title of Mr. Money in the Bank awaits one lucky star
The coveted title of Mr. Money in the Bank awaits one lucky star

On the back of WrestleMania 35 and the Superstar Shake-up, WWE is now building towards Money in the Bank on May, and while it may just be another quick stop on the road to SummerSlam, WWE has the opportunity to book some fun matches here.

Overall, it's unlikely that any of the top championships will change hands, as WWE is trying to establish stars on their new brands, but with the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, it could have a big impact on the company's landscape for the remainder of 2019.

With all of the changes to the roster, a lot of these could be open to change, especially with potential heel/face changes that could come with the shakeup, but here today we will preidct all the main card matches for Money in the Bank:

#9 Women's Tag Team Championships - The IIconics (c) vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Fire & Desire

The IIconics claim victory at WrestleMania
The IIconics claim victory at WrestleMania

The Women's Tag Team titles changed hands at WrestleMania, and with both brands having possible contenders for The IIconics, there are plenty of opponents, but for now, we will start with two big teams from Smackdown Live. Paige brought the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane to Smackdown Live during the Shake-up, and with the return of Fire & Desire, this could be an amazing contest.

It's unlikely that The IIconics will drop the belts so early into their run, but the company will also build up Asuka and Sane, so this is a great way to accomplish both of those things as well as having a very exciting bout. It feels like the Sasha and Bayley story is going to play a big part in WWE over the next 6 months, and with plenty of teams down in NXT, this new division is going to be quite fun, and this is the great way to kick it off.

Prediction: The IIconics retain the Women's Tag Team Championships

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank
