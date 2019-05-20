Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions

Money in the Bank is one of the most exciting pay per views of the year.

Money in the Bank 2019 will take place on May 19, 2019, starting live at 7 PM on the WWE Network with the Kickoff Show starting live at 6 PM on the WWE Network and the WWE Youtube Channel. This will take place in the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and will include top talent from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and 205 Live.

There will be the two Money in the Bank ladder matches involving the top men and women of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live as well as matches for the Cruiserweight Championship, the United States Championship, the Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the WWE Championship, and the Universal Championship.

The kickoff show will feature a match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan and Monday Night Raw's the Usos. The main show will feature Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari for the Cruiserweight Championship, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, The Miz vs Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Championship, Roman Reigns vs Elias, Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles for the Universal Championship, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Kickoff Show: Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos

The Usos have made their return to SmackDown Live after a few weeks.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated the Usos to win the recently vacated SmackDown Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago. The Usos will be given a chance to redeem themselves after this loss when they do battle with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line on the kickoff show. While the Usos are one of the best tag teams in all of WWE, Daniel Bryan & Rowan have only just won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and need momentum so they will likely gain the victory.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan & Rowan get the victory

