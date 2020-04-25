WWE Money In The Bank 2020: 5 Reasons why Nia Jax should win the contract match

Nia Jax would be the perfect Money In The Bank winner this year

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to be quite a unique affair since the men and women of WWE will have to "climb the corporate ladder" in Stanford Connecticut at the WWE Headquarters.

Money in the Bank doesn't take place until next month, but the women competitors for the briefcase have already been announced except for one place, which will be decided next week on SmackDown when Carmella takes on Mandy Rose.

The women's match is already stacked and includes the likes of Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nia Jax. Given the line-up, The Irresistible Force would seemingly be the most surprising addition to the match, which could ultimately make her the best option for a win.

#5. It's Nia Jax's first Money in the Bank ladder match

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been an annual affair ever since 2017 when Carmella became the first woman to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract. Over the years there have been a number of women in the match including Dana Brooke, who will step into her third Money in the Bank contract ladder match.

This year will see the debut of Jax, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, and Lacey Evans in the match, but of the four women stepping up to the plate for the first time, Jax would be the most believable.

The former Women's Champion was working on climbing to the top rope ahead of WrestleMania last year. It would also be so much harder for her opponents to knock her down off the ladder once she has been able to get herself in a winning position.