WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The WWE Money in the Bank 2020 show was one of the shortest pay-per-view with a run time of just 3 hours and 24 minutes including the one hour pre-show. This made it the shortest WWE PPV since the ECW December to Dismember show in 2006. It has emerged that it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who wanted a shorter show.

According to Paul Davis of Wrestling News, Vince McMahon wanted a shorter show for the Money in the Bank event. WWE is expected to continue with shorter shows for pay-per-views until they are permitted to tape in front of fans again. There is still no sign of when that is destined to be. Fans are not permitted to attend WWE events like Money in the Bank or regular shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE had pre-taped the two Money in the Bank ladder matches for the event. According to the report, WWE also taped the Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman match in advance.

WWE to go for shorter PPVs like Money in the Bank

WWE has run some exceptionally long pay-per-views in the last few years. Most shows were running closer to four hours with one going as long as seven and a half hours. Many fans have been complaining about the length of the shows. However, with the wrestling entertainment industry forced to reinvent itself due to the COVID-19 situation, it seems "short is new sexy" for WWE.

The PPV saw Asuka and Otis win the individual women's and men's Money in the Bank contracts. One of the stunning moments of Money in the Bank was when Vince McMahon showed up in the headliner.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan had entered the WWE Chairman's office while brawling during the main event, when McMahon asked them to get out. According to the report, McMahon did not allow a fight in his office as he was not on board with having his office trashed. He didn't want anyone near the dinosaur bones on his wall, the report said.