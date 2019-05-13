Money In The Bank: 3 Major Heel Turns That Could Happen

Heel turns are always expected.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events on the WWE calendar, as the eponymous ladder match is one of the very few gimmick pay-per-view attractions left in wrestling.

Though this year's event could be exciting for reasons not many would expect - from new champions being crowned to WWE picking their next top star via the Money in the Bank match, it could mark an important event for the current era of the company. The one question many people have in the back of their minds is regarding possible heel turns that we could see.

Heel turns are commonly what fans think about when they consider character changes, but at the pay-per-view, we could very well see a babyface turn as well. Looking at the narratives being built up for the show, there are so many possibilities to consider. So, let us look at those options and assess which superstars could initiate a character change at the annual ladder match extravaganza

#1 Seth Rollins

Rollins needs his edge back.

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles has been one of those feuds that you wanted to witness for a very long time, but after witnessing the way WWE has handled it over the last month, many fans have been left unhappy.

Many believe that nothing should be said against the performers themselves, as these are two men that are very obviously top tier superstars. However, at the end of the day, something just isn't clicking here.

WWE's last chance of making this feud a bit interesting would be turning either Styles or Rollins heel, which is quite an interesting solution, considering the fact that both are excellent as babyfaces, but even better heels.

Therefore, if we had to pick which of them should make the jump, the right choice, for now, would clearly be Rollins, as he has so much to gain from being that blonde haired backstabbing sellout once again. It is always a more entertaining scenario when the title is held by a heel, and is chased by the hero.

