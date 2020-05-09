WWE Money in the Bank 2020: 5 finishes for the Women’s Ladder Match

Will the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match have a surprise ending?

Ascend through the corporate headquarters, reach the rooftop, climb the ladder, and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. Doesn’t sound too difficult when a Championship contract is on the line, does it?

Well, it gets much tougher when you are up against five of the best Superstars in the business who have the same aim, and things get much tougher when two matches are being held simultaneously.

This year’s Money in the Bank event will be unlike any other as the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown will need to climb the ‘corporate ladder’ to pull down the briefcase and earn themselves a contract to challenge for any top Championship, any time within the next 365 days.

Dana Brooke, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Carmella, Lacey Evans, and Nia Jax will battle for a chance to retrieve the briefcase to get themselves an opportunity unlike any other in the company.

With that in mind, we will look at the 5 ways the women's ladder match for the Money in the Bank briefcase could come to an end on May 10.

#5 Lacey Evans wins the Money in the Bank briefcase

Lacey Evans could get the push on SmackDown

Lacey Evans was one of the top women in NXT before she made her main roster debut during the Royal Rumble in early 2019. The company pushed Evans a lot during her initial run on the main roster, and she became one of the most prominent figures on RAW for a significant amount of time.

Evans hit gold when she was put in a rivalry against Becky Lynch that lasted months, even though she hadn’t done much in front of the WWE Universe. Her work as a heel helped her get over during the rivalry even though she did not manage to take the RAW Women’s Championship from The Man.

Since then, we’ve seen the company use Evans much less and give her lesser screen time. She’s gotten into some mid-card rivalries, especially one with Sasha Banks recently that could have taken off but hit a roadblock.

So what you're saying is if I do a stupid dance......



you WONT touch me in the @WWE Headquarters building at Money In The Bank? 👀💅🏼🐔 #WorkSmarterNotHarder #MITB https://t.co/sEeqk56Vts — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 2, 2020

With the company already having invested so much into Evans, it would make sense if the company allows her to finally climb the corporate ladder and win the Money in the Bank contract at the event. We could see Evans fight off women like Shayna Baszler and Asuka to climb the final hurdle and pull down the briefcase to bag the contract.

She is among the most improved Superstars on SmackDown now, and a Money in the Bank briefcase win could help her become a major force on the brand.