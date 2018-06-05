Money in the Bank: 7 Best non-MITB Matches in the PPV's history

Which matches have stolen the show at Money in the Bank?

Which match will steal the show at this year's Money in the Bank?

Money in the Bank is one of the most exciting WWE events of the year. Since leaving its original home of WrestleMania, and being given its own PPV in 2010, the event has become one of the biggest of the Summer, and this year's event, despite some poor build on Raw, is shaping up to be another excellent show.

While excitement is often focused on the Money in the Bank match itself, the PPV has managed to deliver some truly memorable matches over the last eight years, many of which have arguably been better than the night's main attraction.

On this year's card, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will do battle in a last man standing match which, after a series of disappointing encounters, fans are finally hoping will deliver on its potential. Will it be able to live up to the standard of some of the best Money in the Bank PPV matches from the past? Let's take a look back at some of the finest encounters Money in the Bank has had to offer us over the last eight years.

#7 Seth Rollins Vs Roman Reigns- Money in the Bank 2016

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had an excellent encounter in 2016

It's often forgotten that Seth Rollins is, in fact, a two-time WWE champion. This is mainly because his second title reign lasted a total of nine seconds at Money in the Bank 2016.

Rollins' defeated Roman Reigns to win the belt in the main event of Money in the Bank 2016, only to have his former Shield partner, Dean Ambrose, cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase straight after the match and defeat him.

Money in the Bank 2016 is often remembered as the night where all three members of The Shield held the top prize, but it should also be remembered for the great match that Rollins and Reigns put on.

Rollins, who had been out of action for the best part of nine months at this point, was red hot with the crowd, despite being a heel. He hadn't lost a step in the ring, despite his long injury. Reigns is always consistent and the two men put on a thrilling encounter, which had a surprising finish.

Rollins picking up the clean victory over Reigns was a massive surprise. Though, it was most likely down to Roman's recent wellness policy violation at the time.