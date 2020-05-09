A look at the latest MITB rumors

Money in the Bank has shaped up to be an interesting PPV on paper, thanks in large part to the Corporate Money in the Bank ladder matches which will be held at the WWE HQ.

The show will also see Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, while Bray Wyatt challenges former protege Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

With the PPV around the corner, let's take a look at the rumors surrounding the show.

Bray Wyatt wants to put Braun Strowman over at Money in the Bank

Braun Strowman

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will challenge his former protege in the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman, for his WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

This will be Strowman's first title defense since winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue discussed the match on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions

Colohue reported that Bray Wyatt possibly wants to put the ‘Monster Among Men’ over at Money in the Bank. Here’s what he had to say:

However, we know their history, Bray Wyatt very much believes in Braun Strowman. I think that this might be a match that Bray wants to lose, in many ways, not just the actual man himself who undoubtedly wants to work and really put him over, as he's always done. He has really worked hard with Braun to do everything he can and Braun is reaping the rewards of his own hard work as well but you also have to consider, Bray Wyatt changes people.

I don't want to see Braun straight back heel again. It's getting to Big Show level flip-flopping. I've spoken on this podcast extensively, if they were going to get out of this match with Braun Strowman retaining, it had to be a storyline reason. The fact that it is Bray Wyatt and not the Fiend, that's a storyline reason. To me Braun retains. Braun knows Bray. Also in a backstage sense, Bray wants to give that rub to Braun.

Advertisement

You can check out our original report HERE.