1 reason why each competitor in the women's Money In The Bank match needs to win the contract

The field for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match was finalized on the event's go-home episode of RAW. The show saw John Cena return for his 20th anniversary celebration as WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch outlasted five other women to clinch the final spot in the match. The Man will battle six other women to claim the contract.

The contract will guarantee its holder a chance to dethrone SmackDown champion Ronda Rousey or RAW champion Bianca Belair at the time of their choosing. Since each winner of the contract so far has successfully cashed in, the competitors in the match will be desperate to claim the legendary briefcase. It is difficult to determine who will win, and who would be benefitted in women's division with a successful cash-in.

Let's see why each woman in the MITB ladder match should claim the contract.

#7 Alexa Bliss can become a grand slam champion by cashing in on NXT Women's champion Mandy Rose

WWE @WWE

Win

Win the Women's Title



Will Qualify for #MITB Win #MITB Win the Women's TitleWill @AlexaBliss_WWE (and Lilly) be able to check off the next box THIS SATURDAY on their path to the gold? Qualify for #MITB ✔️ Win #MITB ⚪ Win the Women's Title ⚪ Will @AlexaBliss_WWE (and Lilly) be able to check off the next box THIS SATURDAY on their path to the gold? https://t.co/sLIkQTpmoE

Former Ms. Money In The Bank Alexa Bliss is the only female triple crown champion in WWE who is yet to complete a grand slam. The Goddess has won both the RAW and SmackDown championships, along with the tag team titles. Only the NXT Women's title has eluded her.

The five-time women's champion can take a leaf out of 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair's book and use her title opportunity in the rainbow brand. A superstar like Bliss winning the NXT Women's title to complete the grand slam would elevate the title and the division. It would add another layer of unpredicatbility to the contract's legacy.

#6 Shotzi can complete her underdog story by cashing in the Money In The Bank contract to win her first world championship

Shotzi is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE women's division today. The former NXT Tag team champion has gained popularity with the audience for her in-ring prowess and character work. She has also been tipped by legends like Lita and Mick Foley to achieve big things in the future.

Ballsy Badass has shown her main event potential in recent segments with Ronda Rousey. Although she was decisively defeated by the champion, winning the contract would set the stage for her to launch another assault at the title. This time, she will have an element of surprise and freshness on her side, which will guarantee her glory.

#5 A successful Money In The Bank cash-in would complete Raquel Rodriguez's meteoric rise

Rodriguez can reach a new level by winning MITB

Raquel Rodriguez is the physically dominant competitor in the Money In The Bank ladder match this year. She is inexperienced with regards to time spent on the main roster. This might hamper her chances of winning the match, but it could also make her a breakout star if she outlasts her opponents.

Rodriguez could make a statement similar to fellow NXT callup Gunther by claiming gold within her first few months on SmackDown. This would establish Big Mami Cool as a new major player in the main event scene, carrying on from her success on the rainbow brand. A successful cash-in would cement her place at the top of the division and set the stage for a dominant first championship reign.

#4 Lacey Evans needs to win the Money In The Bank contract to complete her reintroduction with a bang

Evans' return to WWE needs a spark

Lacey Evans was reintroduced to the WWE Universe after WrestleMania 38. Telling her inspirational life story in a series of vignettes, Evans gained a huge wave of babyface sympathy. However, her physical return put a damper on her momentum as she flip-flopped between RAW and SmackDown as well as face and heel status.

Evans' return is in danger of getting lost in the shuffle after a promising start. Winning the Money In The Bank contract may be the boost she needs to finally fulfill her babyface potential.

#3 Liv Morgan can finally win the big one by cashing the Money In The Bank contract

Morgan is a fan favorite to become Ms. MITB

Liv Morgan is the pick of many fans to become Ms. Money In The Bank 2022. The former Riott Squad member has been on the cusp of world championship glory. Throughout her battles with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, she has fallen short of reaching the peak of the women's division.

Winning the contract would offer a clear path for Morgan to finally claim the RAW Women's championship. It would be a much-deserved victory for the superstar, who has proven her main event pedigree and managed to stay relevant without a title.

#2 A Money In The Bank win for Asuka would promise a dream feud with either champion

The Empress Of Tomorrow has won the MITB briefcase before

Asuka is one of the most accomplished WWE superstars. She has won many titles during her time on NXT, RAW and SmackDown, including the Money In The Bank contract and Royal Rumble. She has, however, not had a proper feud against either Ronda Rousey or Bianca Belair.

Victory for the Empress of Tomorrow would guarantee a fresh and blockbuster rivalry.

#1 Becky Lynch can settle unfinished business by cashing in the Money In The Bank contract on Ronda Rousey

Rousey and Lynch still have more chapters to add to their tale

Unlike Asuka, final Money In The Bank entrant Becky Lynch is no stranger to both current women's champions. Belair ended Lynch's last RAW title reign at WrestleMania 38 to achieve redemption for her 26-second defeat to The Man at Summerslam 2021. Big Time Becks' previous RAW Women's Championship reign began at Rousey's expense in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in slightly controversial fashion.

The duo continued to express open disdain for each other, more than three years after locking horns. A one-on-one rivalry between these megastars would do wonders for the SmackDown women's division and decisively settle the score between them. If Lynch wins the contract, a box office sequel against The Baddest Woman On The Planet seems like a no-brainer.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Which Women's champion is more likely to fall victim to a cash-in? Bianca Belair Ronda Rousey 0 votes so far