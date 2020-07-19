More details on how Kevin Owens' return was affected by a family member passing away due to COVID-19

Kevin Owens had been absent from RAW during the time testing for COVID-19 was going on in WWE. After a short sabbatical, The former Universal Champion returned to WWE a few weeks back.

As per reports, Kevin Owens was the Superstar behind WWE initiating the mandatory mask policy. He spoke to Vince McMahon and insured that some new precautionary measures are taken by the WWE.

Dave Meltzer of WON noted in The Observer that Kevin Owen's wife was responsible for Kevin Owens not returning to WWE. Her grandfather had passed away due to COVID-19 and she did not want her husband under any risk.

''Owens’ wife’s grandfather passed away several weeks ago due to COVID-19 and his wife wasn’t comfortable with him returning after the recent outbreak which resulted in between 30 and 40 COVID positives and affected both the roster talent, the extra as fans, and backstage personnel.''

Kevin Owen's had talked about his role in WWE's new mask policy while talking to Sports Illustrated. He stated that taking some time off from WWE was the best choice for him and his family.

"I hurt my ankle at WrestleMania so I needed time off, and then I came back—and then I went away again. I just felt like it was the right move for my family and I to sit out a few of the tapings of Raw and assess the COVID outbreak. We live in Orlando, so it’s not just going to the Performance Center. It’s everywhere. We thought it was the right time to quarantine and practice safe guidelines. "

What's next for Kevin Owens?

Former US Champion Kevin Owens has been involved in the ongoing Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins storyline on RAW. As per some reports, there are plans for Owens to become Rollins' next main rival on the red brand in case Rey Mysterio chooses to leave WWE.

Though Kevin Owens will not be in action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules: Horror Show PPV, he may have some role to play in the 'eye for an eye' match between Mysterio and Rollins at the PPV.