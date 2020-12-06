Updated details on Pat Patterson's passing

The sad news of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson's passing broke on Wednesday, sending the pro-wrestling industry into mourning. Patterson influenced WWE and the entire business like few others did, and will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of wrestling.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has posted some additional details on the passing of Pat Patterson. The WWE legend attended fellow Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson's funeral earlier this year, and it was clear as day that his dementia had worsened.

Pat Patterson had been dealing with bladder cancer for years. During the final few months of his life, Patterson's condition had grown worse to the point that he had to use an assisted living service.

Pat Patterson used to make a point to visit Montreal every summer. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from doing so this year and he had to live in isolation at his place in South Florida.

It was also noted that former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier was very close to Patterson and visited him last month. Grenier noticed that Patterson had lost 60 pounds and proceeded to get the WWE Hall of Famer to a hospital, where it was discovered that he had a tumor on his lung.

Pat Patterson's impact on the business will be remembered forever

Grenier later visited Pat Patterson in the hospital, and found him in a worse condition than the one he initially was in. Additionally, Patterson was set to undergo a biopsy this Friday to find out whether the tumor he had on his lung was cancerous, but he sadly passed away before it could happen.

Pat Patterson left the world in South Beach Hospital, sometime around 1:15 AM on Wednesday. The cause of his passing was ruled as liver failure.

Pat Patterson will always be remembered for creating the Royal Rumble match and being the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion. As Triple H aptly put, there's probably no one outside Vince McMahon who had a bigger influence on WWE than Patterson.