From The WWE Rumor Mill: More details on Shelton Benjamin's return

Shelton Benjamin is back

The Gold Standard returned to Smackdown on August 22nd

What's the Story?

Shelton Benjamin was supposed to be one of the bigger stars on SD Live last year, leading to Blue Brand during the brand split and helping to develop the younger talent.

This past Tuesday, on Smackdown Live, The Gold Standard returned to join Chad Gable.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Last year, Benjamin had begun to work on a deal with the WWE. The deal was never finalized, as Benjamin would tear his rotator cuff before he could make his debut.

It was telling that the WWE was set on Benjamin is a huge player for Smackdown, as they aired vignettes for his return before they finished the deal.

The heart of the matter

At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY, Shelton Benjamin returned to Smackdown Live, appearing in a backstage segment with Chad Gable and Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan.

Bryan let Gable and Benjamin know that they would be in a match next week as a tag team.

Benjamin was rumored to return to WWE as early as March. It was around that time that he had been cleared by doctors to return to the ring. However, even though he was cleared, he didn't sign his contract with WWE until last week.

What's next?

The Gold Standard will start teaming with one-half of the former American Alpha, Chad Gable.

Gable hasn't had much going on since his tag partner was picked up by his kayfabe father to join Monday Night Raw.

Author's take

Shelton Benjamin is a great pickup for WWE, specifically Smackdown Live. Right now, they're still reeling from the Superstar Shakeup that took place after Wrestlemania. And as strange as it was to break up American Alpha for no real reason, teaming Gable up with Benjamin is a no brainer.

Both have similar wrestling styles. In fact, their characters are also similar. Benjamin, just like Gable, never had much of a character in WWE. He was known for his insane athletic ability and amateur wrestling style, and it seems that these two could put together some amazing matches.

On the other hand, should this team be short lived, Benjamin could break out a great rivalry with Gable. The two are fantastic in the ring, and this could be just what Gable needs to get fans behind him.