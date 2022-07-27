Mr Kennedy regrets not standing up to WWE over missed booking opportunity 

Former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy allegedly regrets not standing up to WWE over an infamous missed booking opportunity.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion made his debut on the company's main roster in 2005. Initially introduced as Ken Kennedy, the Wisconsin-born star soon began doing his own introductions, calling himself Mr Kennedy and loudly repeating his last name. This soon became the most popular part of Kennedy's act and helped him in his push toward the main event.

At WrestleMania 23, Ken reached the highest milestone of his WWE run when he won the Money In The Bank ladder match. He never got the opportunity to cash in on the champion of his choice, as an injury saw the briefcase given to Edge instead. Kennedy's injury didn't keep him out all that long, and the former United States Champion regrets not pushing back against the decision, something he mentioned during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"We’re going to take you to Penn State. Edge is going to challenge you for the briefcase, and then he’s going to go on and do what you’re supposed to do tomorrow night." Kennedy was told after the injury. (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Though he accepted Vince McMahon's decision, he was confused, believing he had a year to cash in the briefcase.

“And I remember thinking at the time, ‘I’ve got a year to cash this thing in. Isn’t there some other way you can get it off him?’ But I didn’t say it. I sort of regret not saying it now.” Kennedy said.

What has Mr Kennedy been up to recently?

Mr Kennedy, known as Mr Anderson on the independent circuit, has made news as recently as 2022, but for the wrong reasons.

The former Aces & Eights member was in hot water earlier this year when he was accused of scamming the students of his wrestling school. The school was set to open after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, but it didn't, causing rightful uproar from the trainees.

Ken Anderson had allegedly already taken payments from the students but would rarely communicate with them.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. Kennedy will pop up in a major promotion again. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

