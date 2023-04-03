"Mr McMahon is dead" - 4 things we learned from Vince McMahon's CNBC interview

WWE and UFC have officially merged after agreeing on a deal worth more than $20 billion. The news comes after it had been reported for several months that Vince McMahon made his return to WWE to push through the sale of the company.

After the news became public, Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel sat down with CNBC and were able to hash out some of the details.

The following article looks at just four things that the WWE Universe has learned from the interview.

#4. McMahon claimed the merger would have happened regardless of his sex scandal

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV "Yes and no. On a higher level, yes.



In the weeds, no. Can't do that."



- Vince McMahon on if he’ll be involved in WWE creative

(via CNBC) "Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can't do that."- Vince McMahon on if he’ll be involved in WWE creative(via CNBC) https://t.co/GuKQxLG76j

Vince McMahon has made headlines all over the world over the past year for all the wrong reasons. After being the subject of scandals and investigations, the WWE Chairman returned to his spot in the company earlier this year and has been focused on the sale ever since.

When asked about whether or not the merger would have happened without the scandal that came to light last year, McMahon claimed that it would have and that it makes sense.

#3. WWE may be handed a new name following the merger

In an interesting twist, it appears that the new company which will see the merger of UFC and WWE will actually be handed a new name. It was noted as part of the interview by Emanuel and McMahon that the name is still being worked on at the moment and will be announced when it's finalized.

The time frame given was four-to-six months, which means that by Survivor Series WWE fans could be watching a very different company.

#2. Mr. McMahon doesn't want to return to the ring or as a character on TV

One thing that many members of the WWE Universe wanted to know for sure was whether or not Vince McMahon would be making his return to the ring. As part of the CNBC interview, this was brought up. Emanuel noted that he has nothing to do with the creative process of the company, that is all on McMahon.

The 77-year-old claimed that Mr. McMahon was dead before making it clear that a ring return is not going to happen.

#1. Ari Emanuel convinced Vince McMahon to stay, offered him a role in the new company

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon on CNBC talking the Endeavor-WWE Deal



Ari Emanuel says he wouldn’t have let Vince McMahon walk away Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon on CNBC talking the Endeavor-WWE DealAri Emanuel says he wouldn’t have let Vince McMahon walk away https://t.co/bceJJJYdfV

There have been several rumors over the past few months claiming that McMahon would be forced to leave the company when it was sold. Ari Emanuel cleared up those rumors by making it clear that he asked McMahon to stay.

The CEO says he sees Vince McMahon as a visionary and feels like the team of Vince McMahon, Dana White, and himself will be unstoppable. Vince confirmed that he was convinced to stay, but he didn't take a lot of convincing because he loves what he does, and the company has been in his family for 70 years.

Do you think the merger with UFC is what WWE has been waiting for? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes