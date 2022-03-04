5 things that must happen at the WWE MSG on the Road to WrestleMania

WWE will roll through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania this Saturday. Madison Square Garden will host a massive live show featuring the biggest names and champions in the company.

On Saturday night, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against a to-be-named opponent. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also defend his Universal Championship at MSG.

Ronda Rousey will return for a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choosing. The Usos will also defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day.

Several other superstars will be part of the live show that'll set the tone for WrestleMania 38. With that in mind, take a look at the five things that must happen at the WWE MSG live show on March 5, 2022.

#5. Finn Balor must retain his United States Championship at the WWE MSG on the Road to WrestleMania

In the previous episode of RAW, Finn Balor challenged Damian Priest for the United States Championship. The two men put on a good contest with some memorable spots.

Balor connected with the Coup de Grace to pin Priest and win the United States Championship for the first time in his career. After the match, The Archer of Infamy viciously attacked the new champion.

WWE must allow Balor to defend his new title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. He must take on Priest or another RAW superstar. The Prince must take down his opponent and remain the United States Champion. It'll give Balor a warmup match with the new title in hand before WrestleMania 38.

WWE will likely book a big contest between Balor and Priest at WrestleMania 38. Giving The Prince a good title defense on the big show allows him to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania.

#4. The New Day must defeat The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



These are facts.



#WWEDay1



The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts. The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts.#WWEDay1 https://t.co/8UCm2rzIZO

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships since Money in the Bank 2021. At the MSG live event, the brothers will defend their titles against New Day.

The Viking Raiders are already in the SmackDown tag team titles picture. However, it looks like Erik & Ivar will be slipping out of the scene as New Day has been chosen to face The Usos at Madison Square Garden.

Kofi Kingston & Big E have been working like a well-oiled machine on SmackDown. WWE must allow New Day to get the better of Jimmy & Jey Uso on Saturday night. The babyfaces must hit the Midnight Hour to pick up the win.

The result ensures at least one championship changes hands at the show. Kofi & Big E need to win the titles to stay prominent and rewarded for their hard work. It'll also build a rivalry between the two teams for WrestleMania 38, where a rematch can occur.

#3. Becky Lynch must cheat to win against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

Madison Square Garden will host a battle for the RAW Women's Championship. Reigning champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Belair is already in line for a title shot at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Ripley will be looking to outperform her opponents to the top of the RAW brand.

WWE must ensure the three women get enough time to put on a good match at the MSG live event. Belair must come close to victory several times before Lynch steals a win by pinning Ripley.

It'd be the perfect way to keep the title on The Man without denting her opponents' value. Lynch could use the ropes to pin The Nightmare for the win at MSG.

This will allow the rivalry between Belair and Lynch to continue before WrestleMania 38. The two can then put on an epic battle for the title at The Show of Shows.

#2. Brock Lesnar must defeat a returning Bobby Lashley

On RAW after Elimination Chamber, Paul Heyman announced Brock Lesnar would defend his WWE Championship at the MSG Live Show. Heyman said a suitable competitor would be picked if Bobby Lashley could not challenge The Beast Incarnate.

At Madison Square Garden, Lashley must return after recovering from an injury. The All Mighty will be the perfect opponent for Lesnar to prepare for his big match at WrestleMania 38. According to reports, Lashley's working hard to get cleared for the live event and WrestleMania.

Lesnar must run through the returning Lashley and overcome any distractions to win. It'd be the right call to have Lesnar retain his WWE Championship to ensure that the match at WrestleMania 38 remains a Champion vs. Champion contest.

#1. Roman Reigns must make Seth Rollins pass out at the WWE MSG Live Show

Roman Reigns will also defend his Universal Championship at the WWE MSG Live Show. He'll likely take on a big name in the main event of the show.

Seth Rollins has some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief, and the creative team could pick him to challenge Reigns for the title. It'll be one of the biggest matches of the night.

The two men must put on an epic battle instead of competing in a quick match. In the end, The Head of the Table must make Rollins pass out to the Guillotine Choke to retain the title at MSG.

A dominant victory over The Visionary will help Reigns prepare for his big match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Seth Rollins will also get another shot at the Universal title after Royal Rumble 2022, where he won by disqualification after the champion choked him out.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh