Multi-time champion to fastrack Anoa'i family member’s WWE debut in 2024? Analyzing the likelihood

Over the years, WWE has witnessed several members of the Anoaʻi family grace the ring. From Afa and Sika Anoa'i to Joseph Anoa'i, popularly known as Roman Reigns, the family has been involved with wrestling for decades and has produced some of the best talent.

While the likes of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso continue to make the Anoaʻi family proud with spectacular performances in WWE, there is a chance that soon another member of this family may join them. The Anoa'i family member who could soon make his debut is Zilla Fatu.

Recently, on X, Fatu announced he reconciled with Booker T and returned to the latter's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. This is a massive development since Fatu left the promotion last year after wrestling only one match. However, now that he is back, Booker T could help fastrack Fatu's move to the Stamford-based promotion.

The son of late WWE Superstar Umaga, Zilla Fatu, is surrounded by the right people who can help make it big. Hence, if he can impress Booker T at Reality of Wrestling, the NXT commentator might be able to land him a spot in the Stamford-based promotion.

Anoa'i family member wants to see Cody Rhodes finish the story at WWE WrestleMania 40

Given Roman Reigns is one of the biggest heels in WWE right now, it isn't surprising to see him not receive support ahead of his WrestleMania 40 match against Cody Rhodes. However, while it's natural for fans not to support him, one of Reigns' relatives, Rikishi, recently said he would love to see Rhodes finish the story.

During his appearance on a podcast, Rikishi mentioned that he would like to see Cody Rhodes get his win at WrestleMania 40. However, the former WWE Superstar also added that booking Reigns to win would be better for business.

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats."

While Rikishi may or may not be right with his assessment, Cody Rhodes, in recent times, has become one of the biggest faces. Hence, if he can beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he can expect to receive one of the loudest pops in the promotion's history.

