Multi-time champion to make WWE return on RAW to face Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Gunther's dominance in WWE has been unmatched in the past year. Since becoming the Intercontinental Champion, he has put on a streak of impressive wins and has defended his title on multiple occasions. Many even believe he is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

However, while things seem to be going well for the Austrian Superstar on RAW, it is important WWE prepare him for the next step in his career, and that step is to potentially win a World Championship. While there are many ways the promotion can do this, the best way would be to book Gunther against a multi-time champion.

The multi-time champion in question is none other than Brock Lesnar. In the coming weeks on RAW, WWE could book an angle where The Beast Incarnate could return to face the Intercontinental Champion at Royal Rumble. While usually fans would expect Brock Lesnar to win, the promotion can book Gunther to win the match.

While the angle is speculative, this is the best way WWE can prepare the Austrian for a World Championship shot in the near future. Also, fans have been willing to see the duo clash ever since they shared a brief moment inside the ring at Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE Veteran believes a loss to Gunther won't affect Brock Lesnar

For a long time now, Brock Lesnar has dominated the WWE competition. However, in recent times, Lesnar has taken a back step to push other talent. At SummerSlam 2023, The Beast Incarnate did the same after he pushed Cody Rhodes and helped The American Nightmare cement himself as a stronger face.

While the loss to Rhodes at SummerSlam did not affect Lesnar in any way, WWE Veteran Konnan believes losing to the Austrian won't bother The Beast Incarnate either. During his appearance on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned the Intercontinental Champion could solidify himself as a top guy with a victory over Lesnar. He said:

"You solidify Gunther as a top guy and Lesnar has shown in the past that losses don't matter. People love his mystique, his aura, and he always brings it. They'll be interested in the next guy he wrestles." [From 8:06 - 8:17]

While people might view the scenario diferfently, Konnan seems to be correct in his assessment of the situation. Losing to a force like Gunther won't affect Brock Lesnar, and it will also help WWE give the former a major push.

