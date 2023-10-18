Multi-time champion to turn heel at Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing why it must happen

Leading up to Crown Jewel 2023, the women's division on both RAW and SmackDown will be exciting to watch. While IYO SKY has been under constant threat from fellow superstars on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley also will be tested at Crown Jewel, as she is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-way match.

Apart from these stars, fan favorite and newest WWE signing, Jade Cargill, will most likely be a part of Crown Jewel 2023. While all these superstars are set to perform in Saudi Arabia, the one person who has been missing from the show is Bianca Belair. The former champion's last televised appearance came on August 18th, during an episode of SmackDown.

Hence, given she has been absent for so long, WWE could book Belair to return soon. However, the promotion can spice things up by turning her heel. If the Stamford-based promotion decides to book Belair's return at Crown Jewel, they could book her to attack Jade Cargill. Given how the crowd has aligned with Cargill so far, this act would surely make Belair a proper heel.

Once she turns heel, Bianca Belair could also join Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Seeing as her husband Montez Ford is already in the faction, it won't be a tough task for Belair to be recruited. While this angle is purely speculative, it will be interesting to see if Belair returns to Crown Jewel, and her course of action from there.

Reports suggest Bianca Belair could return before Crown Jewel 2023

Things have not been very good for Bianca Belair since SummerSlam 2023. At the premium live event, Belair defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to win the WWE Women's Championship. However, her happiness was cut short rather cruelly, after IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.

Since then, Belair made only one appearance, on the August 18th edition of Smackdown, and has since been missing since. Naturally, her absence has led to several fans in the WWE Universe missing her. However, as per reports, The EST could make her return to WWE programming very soon.

As per reports, Bianca Belair could return to WWE way before Crown Jewel 2023. If WWE wishes, Belair could make her return on this week's episode of SmackDown. If that happens, it will be interesting, considering SmackDown has several storylines that are being built towards Crown Jewel 2023.

Hence, Bianca Belair could also potentially be part of the action at the PLE. Whether The EST makes her return against an old rival like IYO SKY, or a debutant in Jade Cargill, Belair's return to the company will only add to the women's division. It will be interesting to see how the promotion books her return.

Are you looking forward to The EST's return? Let us know in the comments section below.