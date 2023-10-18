Update on Bianca Belair's WWE return - Reports

There has been an update regarding Bianca Belair's return to WWE.

Belair has been on hiatus from the company for a couple of months now. In August, Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. The EST emerged victorious, but her title reign was over moments later.

IYO SKY cashed in her MITB contract and hit Belair with a Moonsault to become the new champion. Belair then teamed up with Charlotte Flair to defeat IYO SKY and Bayley on the August 18th edition of SmackDown before hiatus from the company.

In a new update from Ringside News, Bianca Belair could return to the company as early as this Friday's episode of SmackDown. The report noted that Belair had requested some time off but is nearing her return as the promotion continues to build toward the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4th.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley praises Bianca Belair

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently claimed that Bianca Belair was the second-best female superstar ever.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel next month. The Eradicator has been dominant as champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 but has a tall task ahead of her at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley claimed that Beliar was the second-best women's wrestler ever after she was informed that she could not select herself:

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

Belair has established herself as one of the most popular stars on the roster and will likely get a great reaction when she returns to WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 34-year-old superstar ahead of Crown Jewel next month.

