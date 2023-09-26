Rhea Ripley says current star is the second-best female WWE wrestler ever (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has cemented her status as one of the most dominant superstars in WWE over the last year. In an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old named herself as the greatest female wrestler of all time, followed by Bianca Belair.

Ripley has held the Women's World Championship, formerly the SmackDown Women's Championship, since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 on April 1. Belair, meanwhile, is a three-time Women's Champion. The EST's career highlights include winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and headlining the first night of WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley was asked to give her take on the best women's wrestler ever:

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

In the video above, Ripley disclosed which current RAW star she used to have a crush on when she watched WWE as a child.

Rhea Ripley names the greatest tag team and entrances of all time

Attitude Era stars The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian are often mentioned when wrestlers discuss the best tag teams ever.

In Rhea Ripley's opinion, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) also deserve to be included in the greatest of all-time conversation:

"You're making it hard on me, okay!" Ripley said when told she cannot mention The Judgment Day. "I would probably go with, I know they didn't make it onto the main roster, but in NXT #DIY was my favorite." [1:03 – 1:18]

Ripley added that The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) have consistently produced the most creative entrances in WWE history:

"I think New Day. They always come up with the best entrances, especially when it comes to WrestleMania." [4:09 – 4:15]

In the same interview, Ripley revealed which Triple H moment inspired her to become a wrestling fan.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's selections? Let us know in the comments section below.

