Rhea Ripley became a WWE fan thanks to one particular Triple H moment (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about an incident involving Triple H that turned her into a WWE fan.

Ripley grew up watching wrestling in Australia. The 26-year-old became interested in the unique brand of entertainment after a friend showed her a video of Triple H. The clip featured a spot where The Game attacked Ric Flair with a screwdriver at Survivor Series 2005.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley said she regularly watched wrestling after witnessing the brutal moment:

"When I was younger, I didn't watch the full match, but this match got me into wrestling. My friends showed me a clip of Triple H versus Ric Flair, and Triple H shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head. Yeah, that got me into wrestling." [2:01 – 2:15]

Triple H "carried" Ric Flair through WWE Survivor Series 2005 contest

The match in question saw Triple H defeat Ric Flair in a 27-minute Last Man Standing encounter.

In 2022, Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast that his long-time friend deserved credit for making him look so good that day:

"Yeah, I was very pleased with it. It's one of those deals where Hunter [Triple H] carried me. He talked to me through it. You know, I was always comfortable with Hunter, I thought he was great. He carried me and supported me and pushed me."

Almost two decades further, Triple H now works as WWE's Chief Content Officer. The 14-time world champion is responsible for the storyline direction of every main roster superstar, which includes Rhea Ripley.

Do you have any memories of Ric Flair vs. Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below.

