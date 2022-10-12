"Hunter carried me" - WWE legend on Triple H helping him through a match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that Triple H had to help him through their match at Survivor Series 2005.

The rivalry between the two WWE legends began after The Game attacked The Nature Boy, leading to a match between them at Taboo Tuesday and later at Survivor Series in 2005. Triple H and Ric Flair faced each other in a Last Man Standing match at the latter event, which was won by The Game.

Ric Flair spoke about his match with Triple H at Survivor Series in 2005 on AdFreeShows' To Be The Man podcast. The Nature Boy stated that The Game carried him through the match and supported him:

"Yeah, I was very pleased with it. It's one of those deals where Hunter [Triple H] carried me. He talked to me through it. You know, I was always comfortable with Hunter, I thought he was great. He carried me and supported me and pushed me," the Hall of Famer said.

He continued:

"He, like Shawn [Michaels] and so many others back then, when I was really struggling with self-confidence issues, were always there for me. The match I had with him in San Diego prior to that, that cage match, was really something I was proud of," said Flair. [16:05-16:50]

WWE legend Ric Flair on why he had self-confidence issues

Flair has credited Triple H and Vince McMahon for helping him regain his self-confidence, which he lost in the last few years in WCW.

"I wouldn’t have been there last night [at Starrcast V] if it wasn’t for WWE. By that I mean Vince [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H] bringing me back in 2001 because Bischoff and Russo left me as flat as could possibly be, with a shaved head, shave razored head," said The Nature Boy.

WWE @WWE On this day 15 years ago, #Evolution took all of the #RAW Championships at Armageddon 2003. On this day 15 years ago, #Evolution took all of the #RAW Championships at Armageddon 2003. https://t.co/rYSe3MCPn8

After re-signing with WWE in 2001, Flair wrestled with a lot more confidence, put on fantastic storylines, and was even part of one of the best factions of its time, Evolution, alongside Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista.

