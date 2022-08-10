"I still have a hard time figuring out how I forgive that" - Ric Flair admits why he was extremely insecure before WWE hired him

Two-time Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair recently revealed why he was insecure before re-signing with WWE in 2001.

The Nature Boy was one of the biggest stars to have emerged from WCW. In 2001, after certain issues with WCW Executive Producers Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo, Flair decided to leave the company. Soon after his departure, Vince McMahon, the then WWE Chairman and CEO, signed Ric Flair.

Speaking on the To the Man podcast, The Nature Boy revealed his insecurities before returning to WWE in 2001. He also talked about how Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo left him "flat" with a shaved head and that he still has a hard time figuring out how he forgave them.

"I wouldn’t have been there last night [at Starrcast V] if it wasn’t for WWE. By that I mean Vince [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H] bringing me back in 2001 because Bischoff and Russo left me as flat as could possibly be, with a shaved head, shave razored head. I mean, I still have a hard time figuring out how I forgive that. I really do. You know, I try to, but I am sitting there talking with emotion and feeling about what my insecurities were." [20:00 - 20:39]

During his final days in WCW, Flair was booked in a match against his son David with the stipulation that if he lost, his hair would be shaved off. The match ended in defeat for The Nature Boy, and he lay in a heap of his own hair.

Ric Flair admitted that he still has self-confidence issues

Speaking on the same podcast, the 16-time world champion noted how he still has confidence issues due to the segment. He also blamed then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd for green-signalling the booking.

"I said everything is good to go but it’s here [points at his mind] when you lose this [mind] it’s hard to get it back and they are the guys that sitting right behind me that is the direct, directly responsible for my self-confidence issues it’s Jim Herd, if not more so. I mean, that just it’s just the truth." [20:40 - 21:08]

The Nature Boy was recently involved in his final match last month as he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match saw Ric Flair emerge victorious and end his illustrious career on a high.

