Rhea Ripley admits she had real-life crush on current WWE star years before Dominik Mysterio came along (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley answered a series of rapid-fire questions during WWE's recent trip to India. The Women's World Champion disclosed details about several topics relating to her personal life, including her surprise crush on fellow WWE star The Miz.

Ripley has become one of the most dominant members of the WWE roster since aligning with The Judgment Day in 2022. The Aussie is only 26 years old, meaning she grew up watching The Miz, 42, on television throughout her childhood.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, only one name came to mind when Ripley was asked about her first WWE crush:

"The Miz. Oh man, Miz will see this." [3:50 – 3:59]

Ripley is engaged to AEW's Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy in WWE, in real life.

Watch the video above to hear more from Rhea Ripley about her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio. She also revealed which Triple H moment inspired her to become a wrestling fan.

Rhea Ripley's favorite movies and music

In 2022, Rhea Ripley debuted a new entrance theme, "Demon In Your Dreams," featuring Motionless In White.

Ripley had admired the American metalcore band for a long time before she began using their music in WWE:

"Obviously Motionless in White, they're my favorite band of absolute all time. But I think my favorite song from them would probably be Voices, I wanna say." [3:18 – 3:33]

Discussing her interest in films, Ripley said she is a fan of the monster comedy-horror movie franchise The Tremors:

"I love The Tremors movies. They're so old, but I love them so much!" [3:37 – 3:42]

Ripley played soccer before beginning her wrestling journey in 2013. If a career in sports entertainment did not work out, the Judgment Day member had two other options in mind:

"I think I either would have been a professional soccer player if I stuck to it, or I would be a personal trainer." [4:25 – 4:31]

Ripley also revealed that her former NXT rival Shayna Baszler is one of the biggest metalheads in WWE alongside Damian Priest:

"I mean, Shayna Baszler is into a lot of stuff, so I'd probably say her as well." [4:46 – 4:51]

During her time in India, Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Natalya. She has not appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Nia Jax on the September 11 episode of RAW.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's revelation that she had a crush on The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.