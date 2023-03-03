With only three sets of titles up for grabs, the women of WWE don't usually get as many WrestleMania matches as male stars. The biggest names in the division over the last three years are the usual priorities for bookers.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have been fixtures at the Show of Shows and other important Premium Live Events. This, unfortunately, means that a handful of talented women don't get featured bouts at WrestleMania.

While Rhea Ripley, The Queen, Belair, and Asuka have punched their tickets for WrestleMania 39, several other female WWE stars have not.

Here are five performers who currently don't have a direction for WrestleMania 39.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez is a future Women's Champion

Rodriguez has been on the main roster for almost a full year.

Raquel Rodriguez has been heavily protected since her debut following WrestleMania 38 last year. In Ronda Rousey's first run as SmackDown Women's Champion, Rodriguez pushed her to the limit in a title contest.

In the Women's Elimination Chamber match, it took multiple women to eliminate her. The former NXT Women's Champion is a homegrown talent and one that will likely be in title matches in the future.

When it comes to WrestleMania 39, however, Raquel Rodriguez looks like she might not get on the card this year.

#4. Alexa Bliss might not be brought back in time for WrestleMania

When will Alexa Bliss return to RAW?

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated women in WWE but hasn't held a singles title since 2018. She is also one of the few women in the company who has the skills to act as the dark sidekick of the Fiend.

After losing to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble 2023, Little Miss Bliss hasn't been seen. Her heel turn for the title program coincided with the WWE return of Bray Wyatt.

Uncle Howdy is actually the one who targeted Five Feet of Fury, alluding that things weren't over between her and Wyatt. Since she hasn't been on programming for a month, she may miss out on a featured match in Hollywood.

#3. Liv Morgan has moved up the ranks of the division

Liv Morgan enjoyed the best year of her career in 2022. She not only won the Money in the Bank but also successfully cashed in on one of the most protected women in WWE, Ronda Rousey.

The former Riott Squad member is one of the few WWE stars to earn a pinfall victory over The Baddest Woman on the Planet, and Morgan has two such wins. The former SmackDown Women's Champ was also booked favorably as she started and finished the 2023 Royal Rumble with Ripley.

Morgan was even slightly protected in the Elimination Chamber match as she passed out while locked in two simultaneous submissions.

Her 2023 may not be as fruitful as last year, but Liv has been a consistent presence on SmackDown. That might change without a direction for WrestleMania 39.

#2. Bayley needs a big win on a stage like WrestleMania

Bayley would have been a good choice to host WrestleMania.

Bayley might be considered one of the top women in WWE, and she's worked hard for that accolade. Recently, however, she hasn't really been booked as a top star. Not only did she lose in her months-long feud against Bianca Belair, but she also ultimately lost her feud with Becky Lynch.

Her return at last year's SummerSlam was supposed to be a reboot for the former Hugger, and it was to a degree. She returned with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and claimed to be running things on RAW.

With so many prominent losses, and with Sky and Kai losing their Women's Tag Team titles, Damage CTRL might be on the outside looking in on April 1st. Things could obviously change between now and then, but The Role Model and her cohorts might miss out on a featured spot on the card.

#1. Becky Lynch is one of the top stars in wrestling

The Man has been in big matches at the Show of Shows for the last few years.

Like Bayley, Becky Lynch doesn't have a clear direction for WrestleMania 39. While she and Lita won the titles on the red brand, they could lose them on the Road to WrestleMania.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been calling out the Women's Tag Champs for their lack of title defenses. With the belts switching hands, it could have been for the showdown with the two former UFC fighters.

If Lynch and Lita do lose the titles before the event, it puts them in a weird spot. Will they team up with Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL? Will they compete in a multi-team match at the Showcase of the Immortals?

With a match not announced with under a month to go, Lynch may have an unorthodox route to a potential appearance in Hollywood.

