Multi-time tag team champions, rumored call-up - 5 NXT stars who could be called up to WWE's main roster following Deadline

WWE NXT Deadline was an epic event. The developmental brand's latest premium live event featured five big-time matches, two of which were championship bouts and two were contested under the rules of a new match concept that thrilled fans.

Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker clashed over the NXT Championship in the main event while SmackDown's The New Day took on Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team titles on the undercard. The Iron Survivor Challenge match also premiered on the show. The event also featured Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Now that NXT Deadline has come and passed, all eyes are on what's next. NXT Vengeance Day is the next premium live event for the brand while New Year's Evil is the next major show. While interest is high in these programs, could some top NXT stars not be available for the shows?

The purpose of NXT is to develop stars for WWE's main roster and there's a strong chance that some on the brand will be called up now that Deadline is over. Which stars of NXT may join RAW and SmackDown?

Below are five NXT stars who could be called up to WWE's main roster following Deadline.

#5. Kit Wilson & #4. Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team titles

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are better known under their tag team name Pretty Deadly. The duo first joined World Wrestling Entertainment on the NXT UK brand before going over to the stateside version of NXT.

Since joining WWE, Pretty Deadly have been quite successful. While on NXT UK, the duo captured the NXT UK Tag Team titles. They're also two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo lost their titles to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline.

Pretty Deadly is ready for the main roster. Both Prince and Wilson are extremely charismatic, but they're also able to go in the ring. The duo may have lost their tag team titles because a call-up to RAW or SmackDown is on the horizon. Given that WWE needs to rebuild its tag team divisions, Elton and Kit could be key players in doing so.

#3. Cameron Grimes is rumored to be ready for a call-up to WWE's main roster

Cameron Grimes might be about to move up

Cameron Grimes has a world of potential. The second-generation superstar wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling and various other promotions before signing with WWE and NXT. While he's appeared briefly on RAW and Main Event, he's remained an NXT star since joining the company.

He's had a decent level of success while part of the developmental brand. He is currently considered the last-ever Million Dollar Champion and is also a former NXT North American Champion. Despite his success, he's felt somewhat directionless and lost in the shuffle for quite some time now.

Grimes could be directionless on NXT as he's due for a main roster call-up. Cameron is reportedly being considered for RAW or SmackDown and those backstage believe he's a natural fit. Given the money woes with The Miz, Grimes could potentially be slotted in as the former WWE Champion's benefactor. He could also work with Baron Corbin and JBL, who regularly flaunt their wealth.

#2. Indi Hartwell could help Candice LeRae with Damage CTRL

Indi Hartwell has only been wrestling for about six years, but she's already one of the more beloved stars in the industry. She began her career in Australia and eventually signed with WWE towards the end of 2019.

Indi has been an NXT regular since joining the promotion. Her claim to fame is likely to be her time with The Way, with her role essentially being that of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's "daughter". She and Candice are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Hartwell, similar to Cameron Grimes, has been a bit lost lately on NXT. The reason for that could be due to an upcoming call-up. Indi joining Monday Night RAW to aid Candice in her battles with Damage CTRL could be extremely entertaining.

It would also help strengthen the Women's tag team division, which is in desperate need of more squads. She could even find herself teaming with both Candice and Becky to take on the group, which would be a great rub for Hartwell.

#1. Carmelo Hayes is a star

Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams

If anybody on NXT has the potential to be a top star in WWE, it might be Carmelo Hayes. He first began wrestling in 2014 and primarily competed on the New England independent wrestling scene before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021.

Carmelo has gone on to become one of the top stars in developmental. The charismatic superstar won the NXT Breakout Tournament in 2021 and has since captured both the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and the North American Championship. The self-proclaimed "A-Champion" held the latter on two separate occasions and helped raise the stock of the belt.

Hayes is ready-made for the main roster. While he's not the biggest guy in the world, his charisma more than makes up for it. After he failed to win the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, Carmelo could be shooting up to either RAW or SmackDown. The only question is if Trick Williams joins him on the main roster or if Hayes hogs the ball for himself.

