Multi-time world champion to manage top free agent? - 5 roles for Randy Orton in WWE if he is forced to retire

WWE fans are desperately missing Randy Orton. The multi-time world champion last competed back on May 20th, 2022 when he and his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a Winner takes All Unification Match.

The Viper disappeared from television due to a severe back injury, one that required surgery to hopefully correct. For months, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential return, but unfortunately, a return may not come after all.

Bob Orton Jr., Randy's Hall of Famer father, recently revealed that doctors are suggesting Orton never returns to the ring. The legend also emphasized that his son didn't need to return to wrestling thanks to his finances. But Randy will ultimately do whatever he wants, pending doctor's clearance.

While the news of The Viper potentially never returning to the ring is disheartening, there are plenty of other roles for the talented star. Which other roles Randy might do in World Wrestling Entertainment if he's forced to retire?

Below are five roles for Randy Orton in WWE if he is forced to retire.

#5. Randy Orton could manage active superstars

WWE used to feature an abundance of managers. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, there were managers all over the-then World Wrestling Federation. Unfortunately, the practice fell out of fashion and the importance of managers lessened over time.

Still, Randy Orton could potentially transition into the role of a manager if he can't return to in-ring action. He could help a struggling star such as Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, or Karrion Kross find their way, for example.

A superstar such as Omos could benefit from having Randy Orton by his side. It would allow for the big man to feel fresh, while also opening MVP's schedule up for a Hurt Business reunion on SmackDown.

#4. He could join the commentary booth

WWE has a handful of commentators across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Some are experienced, while others are still finding their footing. Regardless, the company offering so much programming means they need people for the booth.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are currently running the booth on SmackDown, with Pat McAfee away. RAW is handled by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Lastly, Vic Joseph and Booker T do NXT commentary, with Byron Saxton and Blake Howard handling Level Up.

While that's a solid batch, WWE could always benefit from fresh, unique, and identifiable voices on commentary. Randy Orton could potentially dip his toes into the commentary waters to see if the role fits him, provided an in-ring return is ruled out.

#3. Orton could become an ambassador for the company

Titus O'Neil is a WWE Hall of Famer. While some may find that to be odd, he didn't receive the nod due to his wrestling career. Despite forming a solid niche for himself on-screen, Titus became a Hall of Famer thanks to his work as an ambassador for the company.

Ambassadors have different roles. They often do media to promote the company, but the position can dig deeper than that. Ambassadors often attend, if not lead, charity efforts. Essentially, a WWE ambassador represents the company.

Randy Orton was once a delinquent who was constantly upsetting somebody backstage. Thankfully, The Viper grew up and is now a locker room leader. With his new mature outlook on life, he could be quite beneficial speaking at benefits, anti-bullying rallies, and beyond.

#2. He could be a producer for live events and television

A great wrestling match typically features several key elements. Obviously, a location and a viewing audience is the first step. Talented performers, a referee, and commentators if made for television is all necessary as well.

One aspect fans often forget about, however, is the need for producers. WWE producers, also known as agents, help the wrestlers put their matches together and communicate with the production truck to get the best possible shots for television or streaming.

Given Orton's illustrious history in WWE learning under some of the best producers to ever exist over the past 20+ years, there's a chance that Randy could take on the role. He could pass on what he's learned while also picking up a new trade.

#1. Randy could become a trainer down at the WWE Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center is one of the most important buildings in modern pro wrestling. Not only does it currently host NXT and NXT Level Up tapings each week, but the P.C. is also the home of the stars of tomorrow.

The Performance Center is where pro wrestlers are being trained to become WWE Superstars. Some wrestlers come in with no in-ring experience, while others have spent years wrestling internationally and across the nation. Regardless, they're all molded into something more upon walking through the P.C. doors.

While the Performance Center has a wealth of high-quality trainers, they would surely welcome a top star like Randy Orton guiding the stars of the future. Orton working with NXT talent on intensity, intent, and psychology would only help the company's long-term future.

