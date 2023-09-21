Multi-time WWE champion to get major title shot for the first time since WrestleMania 39? Exploring why it must happen

Becoming a WWE Champion is something every wrestler aspires to at least once in their career. While the task is challenging and daunting, it is possible if a superstar is ready to put in the hard work. One wrestler who proved the same is Sheamus. The Irish superstar beat all odds to become a multi-time champion.

However, it's been a while since Sheamus has held a major singles title in WWE. This is one reason he could soon receive a title shot on SmackDown. While a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns seems unlikely, Sheamus could challenge for the United States Title.

After all, considering The Celtic Warrior's contract ends next year, it would be great to see a legend like him hold a singles title in what could be his last run as champion. Giving him the title would also make sense since Sheamus has not held gold since SummerSlam 2021.

Thus, it would only be fair for the Irishman to receive his final title run from WWE. Given everything Sheamus has done for the Stamford-based promotion, this is the best way they could honor a legend like Sheamus. If the promotion chooses this angle, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently took a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther

On Monday Night RAW, Gunther created history by surpassing Honky Tonk Man's record of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Gunther's run as champion has been nothing short of brilliant, in which he has defeated several superstars, including Sheamus.

Last week on RAW, Gunther and his Imperium teammates celebrated the former surpassing Tonk Man's record. While the trio was dressed well for the occasion, Sheamus noticed Gunther did not wear socks and mocked him for the same.

He said the Honky Tonk Man always wore socks and called Gunther a 'sockless disgrace.'

"Honky Tonk Man broke records AND he wore socks, Goontha is a sockless disgrace. Raw ankles on Raw?" he wrote.

Check out what Sheamus said to Gunther in the tweet below:

If the Stamford-based promotion decides to trade Sheamus to RAW someday, it would be good to see him face Gunther.

While a move to the red brand seems unlikely, it would have been good to see Sheamus challenge for the Intercontinental Championship and potentially beat Gunther to end his dominant reign.

