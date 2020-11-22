Murphy responds to criticism of his feud with Seth Rollins

Murphy recently beat Seth Rollins on SmackDown to end their feud, at least for the time being. Seth Rollins is set to take time off from WWE following Survivor Series with Becky Lynch set to give birth to their first child. We don't yet know when Seth Rollins will be back but it is expected to be in early 2021.

Murphy was recently a guest on Corey Graves' podcast where he addressed criticism of the length of his feud with Seth Rollins.

Murphy on criticism of his feud with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Murphy started off in a mentor-disciple capacity. Murphy initially helped Seth Rollins in his feud with Rey Mysterio and the Mysterio family but it changed after the romantic angle between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio began.

Murphy, who was recently a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, discussed his feud with Seth Rollins. Speaking about how some fans were unhappy with how long his storyline with Seth Rollins went on, Murphy said that he did understand their point of view:

I get this need of instant gratification because of the way the world is. Also, in the last however many years, we’re accustomed to moving on. Everything just moves on…..also, look at the video packages. Any wrestling match – it could be the worst indie wrestling match ever, but you put music to it? It’s awesome.

That’s the thing – I want them to do like a full video package – make it 10 or 12 minutes and post it online – of everything we’ve done. It would be amazing. Obviously, it’s gone for so long that you forget. And Seth being such a perfectionist and such a crazy mind, there are little things in there you’d like for him to go back and explain. That’s what I would like. Why do that one little thing? And then point out why you did it and bring it all up. It would make it 150 times better because there are little easter eggs, but you maybe missed one little thing. It’s the ‘You know what makes a good steak is the seasoning.’ That’s what Seth delivers and what Rey delivers. I felt like the storyline delivered whether you missed it or not. H/T: 411Mania

The storyline between Seth Rollins and Murphy ended with Murphy first helping Rey Mysterio beat the former WWE Universal Champion. Murphy then went on to beat Seth Rollins himself on WWE SmackDown.