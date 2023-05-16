Mustafa Ali and 4 current WWE Superstars who are yet to win a title in WWE

WWE Superstars are often seeking out two main things: fame and fortune. The bigger star you are, the more money you make. The more you win, the more notoriety and cash you get. The formula is pretty simple.

Becoming a champion is the best way to become a big star and earn the winner's purse. World Wrestling Entertainment has numerous titles across all three active brands for the best wrestlers to capture.

While the company has many current and former champions, many superstars have never captured gold in the company. This includes titles from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even now-defunct brands such as NXT UK and 205 Live.

This article will look at five current stars on Monday Night RAW & Friday Night SmackDown who are yet to win a title in the company. As a bonus, the article will also look at what titles each superstar could potentially win based on the brand they're on.

#5. Mustafa Ali could win his first title at WWE Night of Champions

Mustafa Ali is arguably the most underrated wrestler in WWE now. He joined the promotion through the Cruiserweight Classic and 205 Live beginning in 2016. He has since moved on to RAW and SmackDown.

The Disruptor has attempted to win numerous belts during his main roster stay. He's challenged for a world title along with both the United States & Intercontinental Championships. He also attempted to win the Cruiserweight Championship on 205 Live. Unfortunately, the titles have eluded him.

On the latest edition of RAW, the star won a battle royal to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions. While his odds of winning may not be high, never say never. If not, the World Heavyweight Championship or tag team gold could await him.

#4. Emma is back to win a championship

Emma at Tribute To The Troops 2022

Emma is still trying to gain momentum in World Wrestling Entertainment. She became part of the company a decade ago but was ultimately released. Now she's back and is hoping to make an impact.

The Australian star returned to WWE towards the end of last year. Upon returning, she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship but failed to defeat The Rowdy One.

While she's recently appeared on Main Event, Emma is part of the Monday Night RAW roster. This means she can attempt to dethrone Rhea Ripley or even capture tag team gold. Could she reunite with Dana Brooke and pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

#3. Sonya Deville is yet to win gold

Sonya Deville had humble beginnings. She was first discovered by World Wrestling Entertainment through Tough Enough. From there, Deville was on NXT until 2017. She's been part of the main roster ever since.

The former General Manager has spent much time attempting to win gold. Throughout her career, she has been challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, RAW, and the SmackDown Women's Championships.

The Jersey Deville is a member of the RAW brand, meaning she can challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship & the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. She and Chelsea Green are currently attempting to dethrone the reigning champions.

#2. Dexter Lumis hasn't won a belt on NXT or RAW

Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is one of the most bizarre wrestlers in the industry today. He's a weird, creepy character that somehow has a likable charm.

He is yet to challenge for a title on WWE's main roster. He did attempt to win the NXT Tag Team Titles and the North American Championship while down in developmental, but he never captured the gold.

Lumis is a RAW brand member, meaning he can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and tag team gold. Could he and Johnny Gargano win the RAW Tag Team Titles and end Dexter's title drought?

#1. Lacey Evans is yet to win gold

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is a controversial superstar who often sparks outrage on social media due to her beliefs and actions away from the ring. She first joined WWE in 2016. She went from NXT to the main roster in 2019.

The patriotic superstar has been part of the main roster for years, but she's yet to win a title on any brand. She has previously challenged for the SmackDown and the RAW Women's Championships but failed to pursue each title.

Evans is currently a member of the SmackDown roster, meaning she has two active titles in her view. She could find a partner and attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but Lacey could also challenge the current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

