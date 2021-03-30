Mustafa Ali fires shots at RETRIBUTION as he celebrates his birthday

Mustafa Ali was recently betrayed by his former RETRIBUTION subordinates. The WWE Superstar was essentially kicked out of the group at Fastlane after his United States Championship match. However, Ali does not seem too bothered and is in fact happy to be out of the group.

The former RETRIBUTION leader celebrated his birthday yesterday and received an unexpected birthday wish from one of his former lackeys, T-BAR, on Twitter.

T-BAR responded to a tweet from WWE's official account and tagged Mustafa Ali. He claimed to have a present for Ali from all of RETRIBUTION and based on the post it seems to be the faction itself.

Ali wants no part of it, though, and responded by suggesting that he cannot carry any more "weight."

No thank you. I can’t carry anymore weight. https://t.co/taOLRZ48mJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 28, 2021

Mustafa Ali has no plans to return to RETRIBUTION and even made it clear what he thinks of the group without him. The former 205 Live roster member insinuated that he has been carrying RETRIBUTION throughout their most recent run.

It looks like Ali will be embarking on a singles run once again. However, there have been reports that he has been wrestling with an injury for quite some time now, so it could be a while before we see him return.

What is next for Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION?

While there are still doubts surrounding Mustafa Ali's potential return, fans can expect him to have some sort of interaction with RETRIBUTION. Be it in a short-term feud or a long-running storyline, Ali should confront his former subordinates.

After that, Mustafa Ali will surely go on what many will hope is a long singles run. If anything, his run with RETRIBUTION showed just how good he is on the mic and underlined how impressive he is in the ring.

The group were originally meant to split up at WrestleMania 37, but Ali's injury hindered those plans.

RETRIBUTION has not been seen on TV since Fastlane, so it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the group. What would you do with RETRIBUTION? Share your thoughts with us down below.