Mustafa Ali makes a bold statement after RAW goes off-air

On RAW after The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali made a surprise return to the red brand. After spending seven months away from the in-ring action, Mustafa Ali walked back inside the squared circle and picked a huge win.

At RAW, we saw Mustafa Ali teaming up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. The six-man tag team match ended with Mustafa Ali pinning MVP to pick a win for his side.

The match was booked after the self-proclaimed United States Champion MVP challenged Ricochet and Cedric Alexander for a tag team match against any two members of the 'Hurt Business'. The latter had a better plan in place. They wanted to take all the three members of WWE's newly formed stable and brought Mustafa Ali to level the game. Needless to say, Ali proved to be a massive advantage for the babyface.

Mustafa Ali makes a bold claim backstage

Following his big victory tonight, the WWE production crew caught up with Mustafa Ali backstage and asked him about his return as well as his win over MVP. Ali went on to say that he feels bittersweet after the match.

But most importantly, Mustafa Ali boldly claimed that he, along with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, is the future of WWE. The slight hint of arrogance in his words were backed by his actions tonight. Here's what Mustafa Ali had to say,

"I feel bittersweet. I have been gone for seven months now and for seven months I looked into the mirror, trying to figure out what was wrong with me. Instead of blaming other people or becoming a victim of the circumstances, I looked in the mirror and decided that I would better myself. And I just proved that right now."

"Showed up unannounced on RAW in a six-man tag team match against some heavy hitters like MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. And who walked out with the win? Me, Ricochet, Cedrix Alexander -- this is the future of WWE standing right before you. I am glad to be back. I need to make up for a lot of lost time. And it started tonight."

EXCLUSIVE: @AliWWE is ready to make up for a LOT of lost time now that he's BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/p4cTTQr2fp — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 21, 2020

Mustafa Ali's return on RAW and his match implies that he will continue to be a babyface for a while. But he has boldly claimed that they are now the future of WWE, a statement that could establish the ground for his next rivalry on RAW.