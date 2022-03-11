Mustafa Ali responds to criticism about his WWE character 

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has responded to a fan on Twitter criticizing him for using his wrestling moves to tell a story in the ring instead of developing a personality.

A fan commented on a recent training clip Ali posted, stating that he has always liked the WWE star. However, he thinks the performer should work more on his character instead of movesets. He added that anyone can compete in the ring today, and advised Mustafa to prove to WWE that he can be more than another boring guy who does his "talking in the ring."

Ali responded to the tweet, telling the fan to take a look at his timeline to see numerous character promos.

"I appreciate the kind tone in your suggestion. please allow me to share mine. before suggesting a performer should work on something, ask yourself if your suggestion is based on assumption or research. a quick glance on my timeline will show you numerous “character promos,”" - wrote Ali.

Mustafa Ali followed it up with two more tweets, where he provided some context for the training videos.

"Since I’m on the subject, these training videos sometimes get comments like “tell a story” and “slow down!” guys, I’m almost 20 years in the game. I’m fully capable of doing all that. these training videos are equivalent to “trick shots” you’ll see from athletes across sports."

He compared his training tweets to NBA star Stephen Curry posting basketball trickshots.

"No one yells at curry when he hits a shot from the bleachers. same idea. just my idea of having a good time. hope that makes sense. be well y’all," he wrote.

Mustafa Ali's request for his WWE release was denied

The former RETRIBUTION leader publicly announced that he asked for his release from WWE on January 26th. However, his request was denied, so he's still signed to the company.

He later tweeted that he'll be free to work anywhere in about two and a half years. It's left to be seen what the future holds for him.

