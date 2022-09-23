Mustafa Ali shares impressive new training video, eyes championships

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to share an impressive video of him training and teased his ambition to win championships in WWE.

Ali has not been on TV for over a month. He last appeared on the August 15 episode of RAW. On the show, he teamed up with Cedric Alexander to take on Tomasso Ciampa and The Miz. He has wrestled matches on the weekly Main Event tapings regularly.

Despite barely being on TV for most of 2022, the former leader of Retribution did challenge for a title at a premium live event this year. He took on the then United States Champion Austin Theory at Hell in a Cell in June.

The 36-year-old recently shared an impressive sparring session with indie wrestler Gringo Loco. The two were seen performing a hurricanrana, a front flip from the corner, and a clean-looking pinning combination into a submission.

Ali is one of the wrestlers who hasn't seen much of a booking change ever since Triple H became the Head of Creative. He has showcased his in-ring ability and talent on the mic on several occasions. But you never know who will be the next superstar strapped to the rocket push next.

Mustafa Ali answers why the rebooted cruiserweight division failed in WWE

Mustafa Ali chimed in on why WWE's cruiserweight division and its 205 Live brand failed.

In the aftermath of the highly lauded Cruiserweight Classic tournament, the company launched 205 Live in November 2016. The show was built around the high-flying style of the wrestlers on it and was unique compared to RAW and SmackDown back then. But the hype and popularity around the brand slowly fizzled out until it was discontinued in February this year.

A fan recently put out a question to the WWE Universe about what went wrong with the rebooted cruiserweight division. Ali replied to the question with his opinion, claiming that not putting the division on his back was the reason for its failure.

"Not putting it on my back," Mustafa said in a tweet.

Mustafa Ali was part of some of the most iconic matches for the purple brand. He took on Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 in what was one of the highlights of the night. The two were even called the Heart and Soul of 205 Live. Despite that, he never won the brand's top title.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Mustafa Ali be featured more prominently? Yes No 0 votes so far