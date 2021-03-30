MVP makes an interesting comment about King Corbin after RAW

MVP appeared on RAW Talk tonight and opened up on King Corbin's surprise attack on Drew McIntyre during WWE RAW.

King Corbin took up Bobby Lashley's offer to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37. He launched a surprise attack on McIntyre in the closing segment of WWE RAW and the show ended with Lashley standing tall over a fallen McIntyre.

MVP later appeared on RAW Talk and talked about Corbin's attack on McIntyre at the end of RAW. MVP refused to reveal if he knew that Corbin was going to turn up on RAW. He further stated that he likes Corbin's entrepreneurial skills.

“I am not going to say whether I knew he was going to show up. But I will say that I really like his entrepreneurial skills," MVP said.

MVP also revealed the reason why Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were kicked out of The Hurt Business:

“They were given opportunities to show their value to the company. They didn’t get the job done and were given the pink slip. It’s just business, nothing personal. Every corporation has to drop dead weight," MVP stated.

MVP is looking to recruit new talent in The Hurt Business

MVP also made it clear on RAW Talk that The Hurt Business is always looking for talent and that they always have their eyes open. King Corbin's attack on tonight's edition of WWE RAW has raised a lot of questions and the answers are bound to be revealed in the near future.

Advertisement

The Hurt Business now consists of Bobby Lashley and MVP, and the latter would love to recruit new members into the faction. MVP's praise for Corbin could very well mean that the WWE veteran is open to hiring the SmackDown Superstar to join The Hurt Business.

Would you like to see King Corbin become a part of The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comments!