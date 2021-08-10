Why is MVP not wrestling?

MVP's return to WWE in 2020 was far more significant than fans realize. What seemed like a one-off at the Royal Rumble turned into a full-time return. Since then, he has largely transitioned into a managerial role, first for The Hurt Business and then for Bobby Lashley - a role he still holds today.

EXCLUSIVE: @The305MVP had the surprise of a lifetime in store for his son when he entered the 2020 #MensRumble Match! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Xj8RFB89pK — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

But why isn't MVP wrestling?

The answer is that he is, just not as frequently as his previous run. MVP has been competing in untelevised matches recently. When WWE resumed touring, he teamed up with Bobby Lashley for a few live events as well as a dark match on WWE RAW, winning two and losing two.

The last in-ring televised appearance of MVP as of this writing was on 5th July, 2021 on RAW. He teamed up with Bobby Lashley in a losing effort against The New Day.

MVP's lack of in-ring appearances is largely to focus on his managerial role. After all, he can be credited with Lashley's incredible resurgence between 2020 and 2021. Bobby Lashley was initially floundering in a storyline with Lana until MVP helped him realize his true potential. It started with the formation of The Hurt Business, followed by his reign as the United States Champion.

If not for my bad knee I could beat EVERYONE In the WWE!!!

Except the ALL MIGHTY Bobby Lashley.

They're lucky my knee is messed up.

(Shakes fist angrily) https://t.co/BHtZXWSTBY — MVP (@The305MVP) July 30, 2021

Eight days after losing the United States Championship, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to win his first WWE title, a reign that has defined RAW in 2021.

MVP's short backstage stint in 2020

Given MVP's veteran experience, he was initially brought back as an on-air talent and backstage producer. However, with the lay-offs in WWE that started in April 2020 due to budget cuts, MVP was relieved from his role as a producer and offered a full-time return as an on-screen talent.

He revealed how he got roped into both roles:

"They offered me a producer's position and I accepted it. But they still had value in me as MVP. Next thing I know, everyone is getting let go, and all these crazy things are happening. Then they ask me, 'Hey MVP, would you like to come back full time?'", MVP disclosed.

Ultimately, the on-screen role was a good one for him and resulted in Bobby Lashley beginning the best run of his career. Thus, he became one of the MVPs of WWE's Thunderdome era.

Edited by Vishal Kataria