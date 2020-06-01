MVP reveals details of his WWE future; why he returned to the company

MVP and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Royal Rumble was one of the most significant nights for a lot of WWE fans. Not only did they have one of the most miraculous returns of all time, with the Rated-R Superstar Edge coming back 9 years after he had to retire due to injury, but also there was another surprise in the form of MVP's return to the company.

During his recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, MVP discussed several things, including why he returned to the company, and how he became a full-time wrestler in WWE again.

MVP talks about how he returned to WWE

The former WWE United States Champion said that he was the one to contact the company, asking if he could make his return at the Royal Rumble, and that was enough for them to accept.

"I made a call to ask WWE, because they had asked me about coming back as a surprise in the Rumble before. At the time it was just not something that I was interested in. I reached out, 'Hey you guys asked me before if you're still interested, I'd love to come back now. Just for the Rumble, surprise entry?' They were like, 'Sure, we'd love to have you!'"

EXCLUSIVE: @The305MVP had the surprise of a lifetime in store for his son when he entered the 2020 #MensRumble Match! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Xj8RFB89pK — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

MVP reveals how he became a full-time wrestler again

MVP went on to reveal how Paul Heyman allowed him to wrestle Rey Mysterio, as Mysterio was MVP's son's favorite wrestler.

He went on to say that he was offered a job as a producer by John Laurinaitis, and as he had decided to retire in 2020 anyway, he accepted.

"They offered me a producer's position and I accepted it. But they still had value in me as MVP."

Advertisement

This resulted in MVP filling in here and there, making appearances on television more than he was doing things as a producer.

"Next thing I know, everyone is getting let go, and all these crazy things are happening. Then they ask me, 'Hey MVP, would you like to come back full time?'"

WWE's offer was something that MVP decided to accept, as he was thinking of his son and affording him the chance to see him performing regularly on television.

Currently, he is being featured on television regularly with Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne, while also working with Bobby Lashley.