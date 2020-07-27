MVP has quickly become one of the most predominant names on WWE RAW. He has done a great job in using his influence to push the likes of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Together, they are now known as the Hurt Business and are slowly becoming dominant heels on WWE RAW.

During his recent interview with Gorilla Position, MVP revealed that he wants to be like Paul Heyman and draws his inspiration from Brock Lesnar's manager. Here's what he had to say about creating a character similar to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

"You know, that’s interesting because I really see myself moving into a Heyman-esque role as I get older. But I still have a good — a good two to three years of bumping left in this body. I can still go, and I’ve done just about everything that I’ve wanted to do. And I think maybe winning the tag titles with Lashley, seeing Lashley to a WWE Championship run, those are some of the things that I’d like to see."

"And for now, for the immediate future, I would like to continue to be involved in the ring and have singles matches and tag matches. But in all, over the next couple of years, I imagine I’ll be doing less of that and more of just the managerial responsibilities, and I’m enjoying that a great deal."

The WWE RAW Superstar also feels that managing Superstars is now a lost art in pro-wrestling. Talking about his current role and a great opportunity that he has received, MVP said,

"The opportunity that I’ve been given and the trust in that role because prior to Paul Heyman, when was the last time we saw that, right? You know, Paul Heyman and his advocacy. So being that I have been given this opportunity, you know, I’m honored because you’re right, it’s something that you don’t see. It as a bit of a lost art." (H/T 411Mania)

MVP and his current run on WWE RAW

In the absence of Apollo Crews who is out with injury, MVP has declared himself as the new United States Champion. Along with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, MVP has also started feuding with the likes of Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Mustafa Ali.

MVP's hand in the sudden rise of Bobby Lashley and the latter's push into the title picture can't be downplayed. He is looking to lead a huge heel stable on WWE RAW and has done a pretty convincing job in the role of a manager so far. It will be interesting to see how he will be booked on WWE RAW going forward.