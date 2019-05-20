WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins retained the Universal Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.77K // 20 May 2019, 07:55 IST

Rollins retained his Universal Championship at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins took on AJ Styles for the first time in 13 years and for the first time in a WWE ring at Money In The Bank and the match definitely didn't disappoint. The Universal Champion was able to retain his title despite being taken to the limit in the ring with The Phenomenal One in what was easily the match of the night.

Rollins won the title back at WrestleMania when he was able to overcome The Beast Brock Lesnar in the curtain opener at the biggest event of the year. This made it clear that Rollins wasn't going to have a short reign with the Championship since he was the man that overcame the man who ended The Streak.

Whilst Seth retaining his Championship wasn't a shock, there are a number of reasons why WWE needed to keep the title around his toned waist.

#5 AJ Styles and Seth Rollins needed to be on the same page

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles left it all in the ring at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins battled it out in a fantastic match at Money In The Bank but Seth Rollins was the one who came out on top. The match itself showed that both men were looking to prove that they were better than the other and interestingly afterward, AJ Styles bit the bullet and offered his hand to Seth Rollins.

This could mean some interesting things on Monday Night Raw in the future since Seth Rollins is still the Universal Champion. But if he and Styles have respect for one another then they could work together until Styles is handed another shot at the Championship.

Ahead of the match, Styles was the one with all the momentum and he threw everything at Rollins but was unable to crack the Universal Champion, which left him in a state of shock when he was pinned off the curb stomp.

