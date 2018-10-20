WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman working closely with current Champion in WWE?

Paul Heyman

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer( via Cagesideseats.com), Paul Heyman has been working closely with Ronda Rousey and it was him who had primarily written her scathing promo on RAW where she took a knock on the Bella Twins.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman is still the on-screen manager of Brock Lesnar but also has a backstage role.

The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) had blindsided and attacked Ronda Rousey two weeks back on RAW which lead to a Women's Championship match between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey at the Evolution PPV.

Last week, in what could be called her best promo to date, Rousey took shots at Nikki and Brie, accusing them of plagiarizing and diluting the moves of their "men".

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman is a genius when it comes to hitting where it hurts in promos. Plus, he is the ideal person to be working with Rousey and taking her under his wing as the former UFC Champion might be a star in-ring but is severely lacking in her promo skills.

The promo certainly helped bring character into the feud and has made the match even more interesting now.

Take a look at the promo which many consider a massive improvement for Ronda Rousey:

What's next?

Nikki Bella squares of against Ronda Rousey in the first ever all women's PPV - Evolution on October 28th in New York. Apart from the RAW Women's Championship match, the SmackDown Live Women's Championship will also be defended when Becky Lynch will take on Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match.

Although, Heyman's involvement with Rousey seems a backstage role as of now, we certainly hope that the father of ECW becomes a full-time manager for Rousey in the future.

