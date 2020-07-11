FTR on not wanting to sign permanently with AEW

FTR have left WWE but they are yet to really commit to working long term in AEW.

At this point, are FTR about to find a new place for themselves even after AEW?

FTR is yet to sign a long-term contract with AEW at this time

FTR has made their debut in AEW where they have been performing regularly over the past few weeks. FTR, formerly known as The Revival, was released from WWE in early April, a week before WWE started to release a number of WWE Superstars as a part of their cost-cutting measures in the middle of the pandemic. They soon joined AEW and turned up in the rival company, a move that had been expected by a lot of wrestling fans over this time.

Now, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler talked about signing with AEW during their recent interview on Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc) and revealed why they had not signed long term deals with AEW yet.

I love getting heat 😂 https://t.co/hG6vCIybze — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 9, 2020

FTR on signing with AEW

FTR talked about signing a long term deal with AEW and said that they had not known and were still not sure if they wanted to stay in AEW for the long term or whether they wanted to explore their options elsewhere.

"We knew for a while. We didn't know if AEW was going to be our home and we're still not 100% sure if this is going to be our forever home, but we knew for a while that we had to get out of WWE. They treated us very well monetarily. I got to take care of my family through everything WWE gave us. But I think that myself and Cash knew that if we wanted to leave the legacy that we had in mind, we needed to get out of the WWE."

FTR revealed that the reason they had not signed anything long term with AEW yet was because they liked having options in front of them right now and wanted to enjoy that.

"We haven't officially signed anything long term yet because we're just excited to have these opportunities. We have these choices and these options that we weren't always sure we were going to have. We had 6 great years [in WWE]. For a while now we knew AEW had a tag division that we had to be a part of at some point. There's too many good teams and talent there for us to not want to be there."