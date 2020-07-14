WWE reportedly very worried about positive Covid-19 test

WWE has been working every day in the middle of the current pandemic outbreak to make sure that they put out shows for the WWE Universe. With a large number of restrictions currently in place in WWE, things have not been working well, especially with an outbreak in the company amidst the pandemic.

A large number of WWE Superstars have not been able to take part in the recent shows and others have also taken a step back from their time on WWE television at the moment to protect themselves from the risk of infection. One particular positive Covid-19 test has worried WWE a lot with one of their producers testing positive.

Jamie Noble has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

It was revealed a few weeks back that Jamie Noble had tested positive, and there is a very big reason why this test has left officials very worried at this point.

WWE worried about Jamie Noble testing positive

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is very worried about Jamie Noble testing positive for Covid-19, as this means that he is not the only who is at risk, but everyone else that he has worked with, given the physical manner in which he is known for working.

Thankfully, it has been noted that there is no heat on him for testing positive. Instead, there is a lot of worry surrounding him.

Noble's account is private, but the post reads, “Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!”



Best wishes to Jamie Noble!https://t.co/ziP5Fx4b2u — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

Jamie Noble is considered to be one of the top producers backstage in WWE at the moment. He works very physically with other WWE Superstars, physically repositioning them during rehearsals. As a result, this does have an impact on every person that he had worked with prior to the positive test.

No one is upset with Jamie Noble as he had not known himself, and the Fightful Select report stated that it was a 'wish we had known' type of situation. At this point, WWE have apparently told WWE Superstars to not reveal that they had tested positive to the public, after reports emerged that they had been unhappy with Renee Young.

It is not known which WWE Superstars tested positive after reports emerged that more than 30 Superstars had tested positive a few weeks back.